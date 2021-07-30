Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the June 30th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Zelira Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Zelira Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and licenses in Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

