Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 14,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zalando has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

