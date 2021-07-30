Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 5th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.83 ($122.16).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €97.30 ($114.47) on Monday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50-day moving average is €96.96.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.