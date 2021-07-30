Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce earnings per share of ($1.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($2.48). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

ZLAB traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,716. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.12.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,589,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock worth $53,316,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

