Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to “Hold”

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSCDY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.61. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

