Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to Hold

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

PRMW stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,824. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $4,509,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Primo Water by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Primo Water by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,570,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

