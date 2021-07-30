Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FUJIFILM’s prospects have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and weakness in the Imaging and Document Solutions businesses as reflected by the fourth-quarter results. Coronavirus-induced stay-at-home orders, temporary closure of retailers and lower demand for color paper hurt Imaging Solutions segment sales. Moreover, decrease in print volume due to office shutdowns hurt Document Solution business. However, increase in sales of mobile X-ray-imaging systems and portable ultrasound diagnostic devices benefited the healthcare division. The segment also benefited from strong revenue growth in bio–Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)and regenerative medicine businesses. FUJIFILM provided solid revenue guidance for the full year ending Mar 31, 2022. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

FUJIY opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.14. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.45. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

