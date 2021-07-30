Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.71. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.40.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.