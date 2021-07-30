Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Lawson Products stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.84 million, a P/E ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

