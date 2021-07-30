Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100,638 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $4,133,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.