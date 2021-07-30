Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Aramark by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.