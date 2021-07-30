Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $289,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

