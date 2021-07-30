Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to Hold

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SHECY stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.06. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

