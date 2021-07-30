Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Sell

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lowe’s have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company remains well positioned to capitalize the demand in the home improvement market backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. Notably, Lowe’s posted sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results benefited from the strong execution of strategies to meet the broad-based demand. Also, its new total home strategy that includes providing complete solutions for various types of home repair and improvement needs bodes well. The strategy is an extension of the company’s retail-fundamentals approach. Going forward, management is committed toward expanding market share and boosting operating margin expansion.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.61 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,912,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

