Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kraton (NYSE:KRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.91. Kraton has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 13,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

