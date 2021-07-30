Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Hold

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

