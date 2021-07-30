Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Sell

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $910.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

