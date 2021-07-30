Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.91. Genesco has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.65) EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

