Zacks Investment Research Downgrades County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Hold

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

ICBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.87.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 26.55%. Analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in County Bancorp by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in County Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

