Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce $19.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.41 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $14.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $76.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.09 billion to $80.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $91.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.32 billion to $94.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

BA stock opened at $231.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.11. The company has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Boeing by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

