Zacks: Brokerages Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report $76.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.10 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $52.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $308.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $321.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.25 million, with estimates ranging from $308.58 million to $373.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 226.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 322.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $34.68. 206,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,457. The stock has a market cap of $644.22 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

