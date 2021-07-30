Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.72.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

