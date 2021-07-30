Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report $3.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,219. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99. Newmont has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 40,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

