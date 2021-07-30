Zacks: Brokerages Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.36). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 1,453.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,765,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -10.12.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

