Zacks: Brokerages Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.36). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 1,453.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,765,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CMPS opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -10.12.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
Featured Article: Trade Deficit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.