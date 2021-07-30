Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $130,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

