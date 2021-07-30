Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. WEX posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $8.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.61. 589,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,856. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,817 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

