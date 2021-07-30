Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.23). Seagen reported earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,063. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.66.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 931,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Seagen by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

