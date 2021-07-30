Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce sales of $22.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.58 million to $23.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.49 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $20.39. 232,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

