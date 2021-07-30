Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report $38.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.42 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $157.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.15 million to $159.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $165.06 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $169.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%.

CIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 143,590 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 114,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 119,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.