Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $954.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post $954.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $929.90 million to $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $833.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENT. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of CENT opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128 in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

