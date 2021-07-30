Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CSII shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of CSII traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 343,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,911. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

