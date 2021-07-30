Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.24 Million

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post sales of $32.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.51 million and the highest is $33.30 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $34.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $129.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $129.27 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

CSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,206,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.11. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $469.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

