Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 436,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,654. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

