Zacks: Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PROS reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. 4,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.79.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,301 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 54,036 shares during the period.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

