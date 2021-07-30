Zacks: Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.69 Million

Brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce sales of $25.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.87 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of KMDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.44. 37,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.