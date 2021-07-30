Zacks: Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Announce $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.