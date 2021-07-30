Zacks: Analysts Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post $2.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $2.90 million. DermTech reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $13.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.70 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $33.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $124,644.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,203 shares of company stock worth $7,614,210 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMTK stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.23. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

