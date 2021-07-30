Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,378,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

