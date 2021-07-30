Zacks: Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.81 Million

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce sales of $537.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.60 million. Bruker posted sales of $424.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.90. 720,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bruker by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bruker by 58.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.