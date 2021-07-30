Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will post sales of $182.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $742.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $746.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $777.98 million, with estimates ranging from $773.63 million to $783.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after buying an additional 287,727 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 103.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 111,415 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

