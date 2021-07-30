Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report $9.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.29 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

XERS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 1,441,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 955,314 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 66,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

