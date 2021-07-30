Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

