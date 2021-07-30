Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOEV shares. Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 1,088,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,545. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.26. Canoo has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $11,894,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,405.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,244 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $5,269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $2,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

