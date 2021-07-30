Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.99 Million

Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report sales of $168.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $689.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $692.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $701.24 million, with estimates ranging from $666.42 million to $740.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. 27,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,205. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

