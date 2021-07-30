Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,214. Yum China has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

