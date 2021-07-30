Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.41. 83,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,179. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $130.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

