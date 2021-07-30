Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

DAO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of DAO opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Youdao has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth $302,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 53.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at $1,659,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

