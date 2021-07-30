Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading Down 8.6%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 18,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Yorkton Equity Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.96 million and a PE ratio of -26.67.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

