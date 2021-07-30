Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $6.74

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.40. Yatsen shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 4,714 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,208,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Yatsen by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,444,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 504,244 shares during the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

