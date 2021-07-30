Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) vs. Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Yandex has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.2% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yandex and Maison Luxe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 2 5 0 2.71 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yandex currently has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Yandex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yandex is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 5.79% 5.32% 3.51% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yandex and Maison Luxe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $2.96 billion 8.26 $345.30 million $0.81 85.11 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Summary

Yandex beats Maison Luxe on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Alice, a voice assistant; Yandex.Uslugi that helps to find professionals; and Yandex.Q, a community of experts to share knowledge. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it provides KinoPoisk, a Russian language source for movies, TV shows, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; Yandex Plus; Yandex.Studio; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud, a cloud platform; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

